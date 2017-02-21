The Glycolic Acid Market Research Report provides value chain analysis on the revenue for the forecast period 2015-2022 and estimates for each application in terms of market size, share, trend and growth.

The report on global glycolic acid market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:

A. Drivers

> Rising skin care and hair care market

> Growing demand for PGA from surgical consumables

B. Restraints

> Inhibitions with regards to hazardous nature of high concentration glycolic acid

> Development of alternate products

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

C. Segmentations In The Report:

1. By Applications:

> Personal Care

> Household Cleaning

> Industrial

> Others (Sutures, PGA)

2. By Geography:

> North America (NA)

> Europe (EU)

> Asia Pacific (APAC)

> Rest of the World (RoW)

D. Major Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis

4. Glycolic Acid Market Analysis By Application

5. Glycolic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

6. Competitive Landscape Of The Glycolic Acid Companies

7. Company Profiles Of The Glycolic Acid Industry

