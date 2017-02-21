Gluten Free Food include a protein found in barley, rye, wheat and some others that do not contain gluten. Gluten free foods include cassava, corn, fish, low sugar fruits, meat, milk products, nuts, potato, oils soy, sorghum, tapioca, vegetables, and many more. Celiac disease is a derived autoimmune disorder and gluten from grains can cause damage to the digestive system, especially small intestine. Adopting gluten-free food for life is the remedy for this illness. In 2014, the volume of the global gluten free food market was more than 350 kilo tons and the market value was over USD 4 billion in the same year, while in 2015, the volume of gluten free food market surpassed 390 kilo tons. The global gluten free food market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 9.0% and 10.2% during 2016-2022 and reach USD X.XX billion by 2022.

Bakery products have higher market share among all gluten free foods. Increase in consumption of gluten free biscuits is helping the market to grow. Increasing obesity and gluten intolerance in developed countries have powered the growth of global gluten free food market. Currently, gluten free foods have become lifestyle choice for people, unlike in the past, it was a prescribed food for curbing obesity or gluten intolerance. Moreover, favorable regulations by food safety authorities in western countries are expected to bring more opportunities for major players in the market to increase output.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the gluten free food market by type, by distribution channels and region. The market segmentation based on type includes bakery, baby food, confectionery, cereals, pasta, and ready meals and others. Bakery food include bagels, baking mixes, baking powder, buns, crackers, cookies, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is the largest gluten free food market globally, with a market share of more than 50%. The market is driven by the demand in Germany and France. The fear among public that gluten is a reason for obesity has brought acceptance for gluten free foods. North America is the second largest market with over 20% market share and it is the fastest growing market. Steady increase in celiac disease patients and improving awareness among customers about gluten free food products in the US are driving the market in North America. In South American region, there is huge demand for bread products, cookies, and snacks that are gluten free. Brazil drives the growth in this market. In African region, South Africa provides the opportunity for expansion due to the presence of established bakery sector. The introduction of new range of gluten free snacks, convenience foods, and alcoholic beverages has made even non-celiac patients to buy these products and it is expected to drive the demand for the market over the forecast period. The increasing awareness among consumers about gluten free products provides an opportunity for major global market players to invest more in this sector to increase the output. The challenge for the players in the market will be to be innovative and introduce products that will be appealing to the customers to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

Boulder Brands Inc

Dr Schar AG

Ener-G Foods Inc

Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Genius Foods Ltd

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Hero Group AG

Kellogg’s Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Mrs Crimble’s