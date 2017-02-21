Cephalosporins are medicine that kill bacteriaor prevent their growth. Cephalosporin drugs are a newer class of antibiotics and often are seen as an alternative to penicillin for many patients. Moreover, clinical studies are ongoing for comparing this class of antibiotics to penicillin in combating various infections. Cephalosporin drugs are used to treat infections in different parts of the body such as ears, nose, throat, lungs, sinuses, and skin. Physicians also prescribe these drugs to treat pneumonia, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Hence multiple benefits associated with cephalosporin drugs are likely to boost the size of global cephalosporin drugs market in the near future.

In 2014, size of the global Cephalosporin drugs market was valued USD XXX million and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of X.X% over the period of 2016 to 2022 and reach USD XXX million by 2022. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing awareness among patients, multiple treatment options and special regulatory designation for pipeline molecules are considered to be prime factors driving the growth of cephalosporin market. Stringent government policies, low investment in R&D activities and high generic penetration of these drugs are the key restraining factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, use of combination therapies for treatment, development of highly efficient and safe cephalosporin drugs, and increasing incidence of mergers and acquisition are anticipated to bring more opportunities for the growth of this market. Furthermore, resistance by government on drug development and weak pipeline molecules are some of the primary challenges faced by the global Cephalosporin drugs market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Cephalosporin drugs market by, generation of cephalosporin and by route of drug administration. The market segmentation based on generation of cephalosporin includes First-generation cephalosporin, Second-generation cephalosporin, Third-generation cephalosporin, Fourth-generation cephalosporin and Fifth-generation cephalosporin. Moreover, the global cephalosporin drugs market is segmented based on route of drug administration into Injection and Oral. The injection segment is accounted for the most preferred route of drug administration as it results in quick drug delivery.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific is accounted for the largest share of market in the global cephalosporin drugs market. Asia Pacific continued its dominance by covering more than 50% market share between 2014 and 2016. Increasing demand for highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about cephalosporin’s drugs among the patients and benefits associated with it are expected to be the key factors supporting the growth of this region over the forecast period. North America is considered to be the most attractive market by region over the forecast period and anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising prevalence in infectious diseases in the region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

Allergan, Astellas,

Bristol-Myers Squibb,

GSK,

Merck,

Abbott,

Aspen Pharmacare,

AstraZeneca,

Johnson & Johnson,

Sun Pharmaceutical,

Orchid Pharma,

Theravance Biopharma,

Pfizer,

Baxter,

Basilea Pharmaceuticals,

Incepta Pharmacueticals,

Sandoz and

others.