Adhesives majorly include polymers and incorporate various materials such as cement, glue, mucilage and paste, and is a result of chemical reaction. Whereas, sealant is a soft, elastic material which changes state to adopt solid form after application. Adhesive and sealant are often grouped together, as they both are available in liquid form and are applied together on the surface of material to adhere and seal them together. Adhesives are majorly used in the industry due to their bonding and holding properties and have high tensile and shear strength. However, sealants are chosen due to their ability to resist relative movement of substrate, to fill gap thereby preventing air, noise, dust, fire and liquid penetration. Globally the commercial applications of adhesives and sealants have increased significantly due to the substantial growth in application areas. The global adhesives and sealants market is anticipated to experience rapid growth.

In 2014, the size of global adhesive and sealants market was valued over USD 45 billion. While in 2015, the size of adhesive and sealants market surpassed USD 47 billion. The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.5% and 4.0% over the forecast period of 2016 – 2022 and reach USD 61.xx billion by 2022. The key factors driving the growth of adhesives and sealants market include expansion of construction industry, growing transportation sectors, and rising demand in automotive and packaging industry. However, the growth of adhesive and sealants market is restrained by stringent government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw material used to manufacture adhesive and sealants. Nevertheless, the growing application of adhesives in medical application is anticipated to bring new opportunities for leading players in this market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adhesive and sealants market by product type, by technology, by application and by region. The Market segmentation based on type of product includes Acrylic, polyurethane, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), Epoxy, EVA. On the basis of technology market is segmented into water based, solvent bases, hot melt and reactive, and others, whereas application segment comprises pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is the largest market for adhesives and sealants and accounted for market share of more than 40% in global adhesive and sealant market in 2015. APAC region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to growing end user industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging across the region. Furthermore, the market in this region is projected to experience huge gains due to increased production from new players that are investing in developing new products and application areas for adhesives and sealants. Following APAC, North America is the second largest market for adhesive and sealants and is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The growth of adhesive and sealants market in North America region is attributed to high demand for water based adhesive formulation along with scope in furniture, footwear and pressure sensitive applications.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA,

3M,

H.B.

Fuller,

Arkema Group (Bostik),

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tools Works),

Sika,

Mapei,

RPM,

Dow Chemicals