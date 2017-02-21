The Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report provides value chain analysis on the revenue for the forecast period 2015-2022 and estimates for each application in terms of market size, share, trend and growth.

The report on global fraud detection and prevention market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:

A. Drivers

> Rise in online business and electronic transactions

> Rapid increase in mobile banking

B. Restraints

> Low awareness in SMEs

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, service, application, end user and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

