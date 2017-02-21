Sydney, New South Wales ( Webnewswire ) February 21, 2017 – Social dining restaurant at Wetherill Park, Sydney announces that Ellen, a well-known songwriter and singer is going to perform at their premises this Friday night. Beginning at 6.30 pm, their guests can listen to her smooth voice in person. Social Dining is known for accommodating informal get together parties. With award winning chefs under their wing, they guarantee great food and beverages that you could relish with friends and family.

According to the spokesperson of the restaurant, “Social Dining Restaurant is perfect for organizing events and social dining of all sizes. Our relaxed dining atmosphere is unlike anything else in the area and our patrons love it. If you have planned to host a party, just give us a word. We are here to make it successful and memorable. We are ready to lodge any event from business occasion to small family affairs, regardless of the budget. Also, our bar boasts grand selection of wine, liqueurs, and cocktails.”

He also added, “Social Dining Restaurant welcomes Food and music lovers this Friday night and we guarantee that our guests would enjoy each and every second of the evening.”

The space available in Social is capable of accommodating variety of social and cocktail events including birthdays, christenings, engagements, business launches and more.

About Social Dining:

Social Dining is a newly refurbished restaurant located in Wetherill Park, Sydney. They open their doors for all events and parties with the promise of authentic Australian cuisine with a twist and memorable dining experience. For more details, visit http:://www.socialdining.net.au

Contact Details:

Name: Nadia Turov

Address: 20/1345 The Horsley Drive

Wetherill Park, Sydney

NSW 2164

Phone: 02 9725 5880

###