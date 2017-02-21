Research Report on Global ECG Devices Market 2015 to 2022 added by DecisionDatabases.com studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trend and Forecast.

The report on global ECG devices (electrocardiogram) market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Growing incidences of lifestyle diseases

– Growing geriatric population

– Technological advancements & remote monitoring

– Government regulations in favor of monitoring devices

B. Restraints :

– Unstable economic circumstances and market saturation

– Unstable reimbursement policies

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– GE Healthcare

– Koninklijke Philips N.V

– Welch Allyn

– Schiller AG

– Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Mortara Instrument, Inc.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East And Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT :

1. By Product Type :

– Resting System

– Holter Monitoring System

– Stress Testing System

– Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

2. By End – User :

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Centre

– Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centre

