After countless long hours of planning and programming, Boatmo.com the industry leader in selling aquatic vehicles is proud to announce new advanced search functions. Boatmo offers thousands of listings which can be hard to sift through for those looking for specific vessels. The new advanced search function allows users to quickly find boats, yachts and PWC based on factors like the builder, condition, price, boat type, geographical location, and more. This will not only save time for buyers, but help sellers get their boats sold quickly.

Boatmo VP of sales Fred had this to say about the new advanced search feature,

“Boats are often one of the higher ticket items in a person’s life and most people buying themselves are enthusiasts to begin with, they know what they want before coming onto our site. The new advanced search function helps them narrow down their preferences to a T. This is much more efficient than aimlessly sifting through thousands of listing. As a boat fanatic myself I have been able to personally find boats that I want in minutes using the new advanced search function and hope that our customers will also find similar success. We project the new advanced search function to increase our sales and revenue rapidly over the next several months and as a company we are excited to see our profits rise. “

Boatmo was launched in 2011 as a way for watercraft fanatics to buy and sell. The company has slowly risen to prominence by offering an advertisement free website for both buyers and sellers. This allows seller pages to be free of distractions and for their ads to be the main point of focus. The company has also worked with both boat brokers and dealers to create a huge inventory of unique and the most sought after watercrafts. The company is constantly working with engineers to bring in new features and services to make a better experience for its buyers and sellers with the most recent being the new advanced search function and a new tablet/mobile optimized website.

If you would like more information about the new advanced search feature on the company or have any other questions, please visit us or email at info@boatmo.com

