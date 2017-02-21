The new research report on Automotive 3D Printing Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015-2022.

The report on global automotive 3D printing market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The report classifies the market into different segments based on material, technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Lack of standardized process control

– Standardization issues of 3D printing materials

– Limited availability and high cost

B. Restraints :

– Reduction in costs & time of rapid prototyping

– Government investments in 3D printing-related R&D projects

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– 3D Systems Corporation

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Arcam AB

– Stratasys Inc.

– Voxeljet AG

– The Exone Company

– Hoganas AB

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

D. SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT :

1. By Material :

– Metals

– Polymer

– Others

2. By Technology :

– Stereolithography

– Selective Laser Sintering

– Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

– Fused Disposition Modeling

– Laminated Object Manufacturing

– Three Dimensional Inject Printing

3. By Applications :

– Prototyping & Tooling

– Research, Development & Innovation

– Manufacturing Complex Components

– Other Applications

