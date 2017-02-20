New Delhi, February 20th, 2017: The Indus Entrepreneurs, (TiE Delhi-NCR) and TalentNomics India, an affiliate of TalentNomics Inc. dedicated to increase the pool of women leaders in South Asia, are organizing a one day conference – ‘Reimagine Leadership for a World Unimagined’ on 23rd February 2017, at Hotel Sheraton at Saket in New Delhi.

The annual conference is focused on providing a global platform by bringing together leaders from different sectors and varied cultures to share their ideas on the trends of global transformation and explore the leadership challenges of tomorrow-both from the perspective of millennials and seasoned leaders. The sessions in the conference are bound to generate interesting dialogue with subjects like “Partnering for Success: Breaking stereotypes at home and work”; “Daring the difference: Leadership Conversations” and interesting case studies to launch an exchange of ideas promoting inclusivity. The purpose of the conference is to emphasize the key transformational changes, reimagining leadership and innovative approaches to break stereotype mindsets and empower women for leadership roles.

The conference will be graced by renowned dignitaries like Arvind Subramanian- Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, Reema Nanavathy, Director SEWA, Anjali Bansal, Managing Director & Partner TPG Growth, Ann Florini, Professor, Singapore Management University, Anuranjita Kumar, Managing Director & Chief People Officer, Citi, South Asia, Sandeep Bapna, Country Director, India, Khan Academy and many other prominent personalities. Ipsita Kathuria, Founder & CEO, TalentNomics India will deliver the welcome address.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR commented, “Over the last decade, we have progressed to a future where the concept of woman entrepreneur no longer elicits surprise in India. One successful women often starts of a chain for other successful women breaking many stereotypes, to follow their passion. Together, TiE and TalentNomics, are creating a platform to further stimulate such chain reactions in support of women who defy conventions and create history.”

TalentNomics founder Ipsita Khaturia said, “TalentNomics will bring together more than 120 men and women change-drivers who are working to create a new gender balanced leadership profile. Leaders and opinion makers from public, private, government, not for profit sectors, and students who aspire for a different tomorrow, will participate in an open environment to discuss bold ideas that can accelerate change”.

With the constructive and consistent efforts of TalentNomics Inc. in sync with TalentNomics India, the team has successfully conducted various programs and workshops to recognize and promote leadership qualities among women with potential and support them to gain the requisite skills to succeed and lead organizations across all sectors. TalentNomics India has plans to launch various initiatives for women aspiring for leadership roles in India and South Asia over the coming years.