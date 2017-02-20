New York, NY – One of the scariest parts of being alive is losing memory and the ability to think. As humans age, there’s a slow degradation of the mind over the years. It is a slow but noticeable change that happens to everyone. Something that was easy to recall becomes much more difficult years later. With illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, there’s even a possibility of losing oneself along with the memories that fade away. It would be fantastic if there was a way to regain some of the memory and cognitive processes lost over the years in a healthy and safe way.

As it turns out, there is a way to help push back the effects of age on the mind without the use of addicting drugs. With a daily routine, and the implementation of some really helpful foods and teas, it’s possible to keep the brain fully functional as the body ages gracefully. It may seem too good to be true, but it’s as simple as eating a few brain activity enhancing consumables. It really is that easy.

The first week will be the most difficult. It’ll include adding certain teas, foods, and nutrients that will promote brain wave activity. To help get into the swing of things, start with a stimulating breakfast of oatmeal, or anything that contains whole grains, and freshly brewed tea. From Green Tea, Gotu Kola, or Ginkgo Biloba, tea is one of the best resources out there to improve cognitive functions. That’s right – simply incorporating tea into the daily routine is all it takes to improve memory and thought processes, and even keep illnesses like Alzheimer’s at bay.

After breakfast, it’s really just making sure to stick with a schedule. As long as the day is started off right, with something that gets the brain active and ready for anything, nothing can go wrong! It’ll get anyone on the right path toward regaining lost memories and enhancing brain power. There is a whole week of steps and processes that can help, too. It’s not complicated whatsoever.

The greatest resource that will explain the details the best is a book titled ” 7-Day Brain Power Challenge: Increase Brain Power in 7 Days .” It has a complete breakdown on the different ways to improve memory and overall cognition. It, also, contains helpful resources and links to go along with the process. It’s possible to prevent age’s effect on the brain.

