Out of the depths of grief, New Mexico-based author Linda Compton emerges with a transformative new book titled “Broken Ground of the Soul” (Outskirts Press, $14.95) It explores how people like herself, who have lost a loved one, can find profound healing in the Psalms of the Holy Bible.

According to Compton, these ancient texts contain powerful healing messages that are easily accessible to everyone, regardless of what faith they adhere to.

“The Psalms show us how to access their assurances and also how to be prepared to receive their promised blessings,” said Compton, an ordained Presbyterian minister who has served as executive director of Marin Interfaith Council in San Rafael, California.

“We are shown how sorrow can be turned into joy and how our brokenness can be healed. Even when there may be no earthly cure, we can still experience complete healing. I employ Hebrew scriptures (the Psalms) because they are timeless, universal, inclusive and poetic.”

The Columbus, Ohio native said her book started out as entries she made in her private journal after her beloved niece was murdered. She eventually shared those writings with a Victim Witness Supervisor in her local District Attorney’s office and the woman encouraged her to turn them into a book.

“The Victim Witness Supervisor told me I was a voice for the voiceless,” said Compton, a recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from the Marin County Human Rights Commission. “Her words compelled me to share my experience of healing.”

“Broken Ground of the Soul” takes the reader on a journey that begins with betrayal and faith-shattering loss, Compton said. Along with exploring how the Psalms can provide strength and encouragement in troubled times, the book also provides counsel about navigating through the various stages of grief.

“My book gives permission to experience our full range of emotions, so we can get through our grief rather than being pressured to diminish, discount or dishonor it,” said Compton. “It contains stories that illustrate how our regenerative design and power to choose can be freeing.

“And beyond coping with a death, it’s also about healing all kinds of loss or feelings of betrayal (by even our own bodies), and/or for those simply wanting to deepen their self-understanding and radically increase their joy. Once we begin to recognize and understand divine design and purpose, many things become clear and that’s when joy, healing and wholeness become possible.”

“Broken Ground of the Soul” can be purchased at Spring Arbor, Amazon and on other online book retailers. For more information, visit

www.outskirtspress.com/BrokenGroundOfTheSoul.

http://www.facebook.com/ljgambone