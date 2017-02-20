Ken Research has announced its distribution on, “Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction in Portugal to 2020: Market Forecast” which provides detailed historic and forecast market value data for the energy and utilities construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

The report furnishes historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value added methods. Report is an essential guide for companies active across the Portuguese construction value chain and for new players who consider entering the market and includes all the valuable data required by the users.

Heavy construction projects include bridge and tunnel construction, large concrete structure construction, harbors, docks and other water projects, road and highway building, canal and waterway excavation, pipeline excavation and laying, other concrete and metal pipe projects, and steel structure construction and also demolition and wreckage activities in order to clear and prepare construction areas.

Some major heavy machinery manufacturers include Bobcat Company, Caterpillar Incorporated, Deer and Company, Doosan Group, Fiat-Allis, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Ingersoll Rand, Kobelco, New Holland, Roto Tilt, and ST Kinetics.

The government is aiming to develop the country’s infrastructure with help of international banks and for this the European Investment Bank sanctioned a loan of USD 77.8 million in 2015 to flourish energy and water infrastructure in the Lisbon area.

The industry’s output value is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.28% over the forecast period, up from -8.52% during the review period.

The government’s aim to raise the share of renewable energy in the country’s total energy mix is forecasted to create growth in the energy and utilities construction market over the forecast period. Under the PNAER, the government aims to generate 31.0% of the country’s total energy demand through renewable sources by 2020.

It is estimated that by 2020, European utilities will need a €600 billion investment in grid networks, with two thirds of this focused on distribution. This fusion of communications technologies with energy is expected to create new business models, and provide the telecom industry with the opportunity to become part and parcel of the electricity value chain and ameliorate in the coming years.

Portuguese are getting more advanced with the passage of time and huge incomes are expected in the near future that will ultimately lead to development and expansion of the industry after enjoying the benefits of innovation.

