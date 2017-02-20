​​India’s first photo sharing app for groups, Vebbler is selected by social media giant Facebook for its much sought after FB Start Program, which caters to the early-stage, mobile focused start-ups. The program was launched last year by Facebook.

Under the program, Vebbler, which was launched for public in August 2016, will get financial backing worth $40,000 in credits, free tools and services from Facebook and its more than 30 partners including Facebook AD Credits, Amazon AWS, Mailchimp and UserTesting. Besides partners, Vebbler will get free access to more than 25 services including open source tools like React Native, FB Login and Account Kit and App Analytics.Being a part of FB Start Program Vebbler will also get an opportunity to connect directly with the Facebook team and will be enrolled into the social media giant’s exclusive community of global partner firms that include Adobe, Coursera, Dropbox, and Salesforce.

The smartphone is the de facto mode of Internet access for an increasing number of people in India and Facebook Inc. is aggressively reaching out to developers in the country to consolidate its mobile presence. FbStart, is their new program to help app developers by providing free tools and services “to get your app up and running fast.”

“Being selected for the FB-Start program within 6 months of our launch is very exciting and encouraging. The FB-Start Program will help us reach out to a larger target audience and the start-up ecosystem will offer great learning”, shared Sahil Bhagat, Founder & CEO, Vebbler.com

Vebbler was launched as a mobile app in August 2016 as a private way to share photos with friends using groups. Vebbler is a photo-sharing app for groups designed to make sharing of photos easy between groups at night outs, vacations, and celebrations in one single-tap. Vebbler is also private by design, which means that photos are shared into groups called clubs, and can only be seen by the respective club members. Unlike other social media platforms that broadcast your content, on Vebbler you can contextually share with relevant groups of people.

“We founded Vebbler as a personal network on web in June 2013 and soon grew over 1L users across 108 countries in a span of few months. It was around this period we saw several shifts in the social media space. Networks were becoming more visual than textual. We hence trimmed the product and removed status updates and sharing of links on the platform. We also saw that there was a huge gap in the group photo-sharing space, which ‘clubs’ could very easily and effectively address since it was all about contextual groups. We thus decided to focus more on photo and video. We also implemented a camera-first strategy that made it easier for people to sync photos into a club, directly from the camera itself. It was around this period that we raised a round of funding as well and shifted our base to Bangalore”, further shared Sahil Bhagat, Founder & CEO, Vebbler.

At its core, Vebbler is still about private sharing with groups. But the biggest shift has been Vebbler’s focus from the web to mobile and from textual sharing to visual sharing. Vebbler’sultimate goal is to become the default camera app on smartphones. It uses a camera-first approach to take photos just the way you do, except that instead of saving them into your gallery, you get the ability to instantly sync all your photos with those taken by your friends on the same occasion – in real-time. This ensures that giving and getting photos will never be a problem.

Vebbler also has other features like Art filters to transform photos into stunning work of art through filters, visual reactions to react to photos, private and public clubs and promoted profiles of leading online influencers from India.