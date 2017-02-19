For Immediate Release

Office ToGo

Another latest and extensive application has been designed for any individual in today’s digital age, by the skilled and proficient developers of Nexscience, which is Office ToGo , the best office tool and document manager, created for both iPad and iPhone.

You shall be surprised to know that this Office ToGo of version 2.3 has many different and exciting features which will help you not only in day to day purposes but it will fulfil your business requirements as well.

The application features Microsoft Office Viewer, Document & Spreadsheets Editor, PDF Maker, Voice Recorder, Document Scanner and File Manager.

The users of this application can create any document and can edit it on their phones, as it has all the regular editing features, also they can convert their documents into pdf files as well. Office ToGo can work for them as a scanner on the other hand they can also fax their documents through this app.

What’s New in Version 2.3?

• Its efficient version of 2.3 has enhanced the application, you can fax directly from your iPhone or iPad

• PDF Sign & Send, Fill out PDF Forms

• Drawings and Hand-written notes

• You can record and voice memos

Key Features:

+ Able to create and edit Rich Text Documents

+ Easily create and edit Spreadsheets

+ Create PDF files from scanned documents.

+ Simply create Hand-Written notes

+ Create Drawings and Sketches

+ Record Voice Memos

+ Wirelessly transfer files to your PC and Mac

+ USB file transfer functionality for PC and Mac

+ Offline document editing

+ Send you documents as an email attachment

+ Word and Excel file viewer build in.

+ View your PowerPoint, PDF, iWork, Text, .RTF, and more directly in the app.

+ 3rd Party “Open In” support

+ Download or create documents from anywhere.

+ FAX Documents directly from your iPhone or iPad

About Nexscience:

Nexscience is an IT consulting and software development firm with an aim of providing enhanced applications which consist of ideal features and functionalities.

