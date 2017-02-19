Albany, New York, February 19, 2017: Market Research Hub includes new market research report “Global Tungsten Market (By End-Use Application, By End-User Industries, By Region, By Country)” to its huge collection of research reports.

Comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global tungsten market on the basis of End-Use Application (Hard Metals, Mill Products, Steel and Alloys, Chemicals & Others), By End-User Industries (Automotive, Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Medical), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Global Tungsten Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during 2016 2021. Strong growth in tungsten market is driven by the surging demand for downstream tungsten products in varied end-user sectors including automotive, industrial engineering, energy, and aviation. Apart from that, the uncovering of the wide range of applications in allied industries like medical, defense and electric and electronic, has been impelling growth in the tungsten market.

Although, hard metals hold the major percentage share in the total tungsten market in the present, consumption of tungsten for mill products is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to the increasing application in high growth electronic and construction industries. Regionally, tungsten demand growth is likely to be the fastest in the Asia Pacific region against the backdrop of economic growth in emerging markets. Developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to display a steady paced growth, mainly due to high expenditure in automotive and engineering sectors.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Tungsten Market (By End-Use Application, By End-User Industries, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.25% during 2016 – 2021. Global Tungsten Market has been segmented on basis of End-Use Application (Hard Metals, Mill Products, Steel and Alloys, Chemicals & Others), By End-User Industries (Automotive, Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Medical), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by End-Use Application, End-User Industries, By Region and By Country:

By End-Use Application

Hard Metals

Steel and Other Alloys

Mill Products

Chemical

Other

By End-User Industries

Automotive

Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

By North America Tungsten Market

By Hard Metals, By Finished Product Type

By Hard Metals, By End-User Industries

By Country

U.S

Canada

Germany

U.K

China

India

Japan

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

