Santhi Yoga Teacher Training Institute, a Registered Yoga school with Yoga Alliance offers 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training, 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training and Childrens Yoga Teacher Training Courses in Kerala, India. The main objective behind the foundation of this institute is to propagate the knowledge of yoga to people and make them benefitted by its techniques. Santhi Yoga’s 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training, 300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training and Children’s Yoga Teacher Training Course are all internationally certified by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Our highly experienced team of instructors have successfully trained over 1000 yoga students from all over the world. We provide a quiet spiritual serene atmosphere to learn yoga with the personal attention and guidance.Apart from Yoga Teacher Training Course we also conduct various training programs in Ayurveda like Ayurveda Training Course, Ayurveda Nutrition & Cooking course and Ayurveda Herbal Beauty Care Course.

Our 200 hour Hatha Yoga Teacher Training course is an internationally certified course from Yoga Alliance. This one month long Yoga Teacher Training course is suitable for both beginner and advanced level practitioners in yoga. After successful completion of the course you will receive the 200 hour yoga teacher training certificate enabling you to register with Yoga Alliance or any other Yoga Federation in your country. Our Yoga masters trains the students with personal attention. The curriculum covers all the theoretical aspects of yoga along with the practice. Apart from developing the art of teaching, students will also gain an indepth understanding of the practice of yoga asanas, philosophy, anatomy, physiology, mantra chanting, chakras, kriyas, ayurveda, mudras, pranayama and meditation.

After the successful completion of the Yoga Teacher Training course student’s will receive a Certificate (200 hours) recognized by Yoga Alliance. With this certification, you can register with Yoga Alliance or any other Yoga federation in your country.

Santhi Yoga Teacher Training Institute is located in Trivandrum, Kerala. Kerala known as ‘God’s Own Country’ is probably one of the greenest places you will ever see. Trivandrum has an international airport. Major public and private (including a number of international airlines) operate regular flights to and from Trivandrum. Many Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi are well connected to Trivandrum.

To know more please contact www.santhiyoga.co.in