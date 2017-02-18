The Waterborne Coatings market research is an essential report which assists in studying and understanding the competitors, knowing prospective industry Size, Share, Trend, Growth and demand forecasts. The report thus, is a helpful guide in determining how to execute competitive strategies, focus on objective policies and strengthen global opportunities upto 2021.

Waterborne coatings market report is analyzed and segmented on the basis of application and type. Applications bifurcate global waterborne coatings market into protective, wood, marine, packaging, coil, architectural, automotive, general industrial and others. Further this market is segmented by type as alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, polyester and others. Architectural and automotive are the fastest growing application segments of global waterborne coatings market. Acrylics are most prominent type of global waterborne coatings market propelling high market growth. Acrylic containing waterborne coatings is widely used in paints and coatings for walls and interior decorating purposes. Rapid demand for VOC free interior paints globally significantly augments the growth of this market.

High demand for waterborne coatings from construction and architectural and automotive industry rapidly boosts the growth of this market. In addition, significant growth wood, marine and packaging industry further fuels the growth of this market. Moreover, increased consumer spending on interior modeling coupled with increase in per capita income of middle class consumers around the globe remarkably surges the growth of this market. Extensive use of waterborne coatings over VOC based coatings will further open key opportunities for this market during the forecast. Viscosity issues related with waterborne coatings will hamper market growth to some extent

