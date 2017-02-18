No career option is an easy option considering the complexity of the world at this present moment. While teenagers contemplate as to which course is suitable for them, they must also look at the future options that are available for the given field. Out of the numerous options that are available for individuals, if one has to list down a vocation that is demanding and excruciating, it has to be law. However, with right amounts of motivation and determination, one can be assured of getting the best of law. Easing out the heavy burdens on students is the highly reputed Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, which since its inception in 2014 has strived tp provide quality education to the students in every front.

Initiated by the well-known educationalist, Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, SLS, Hyderabad aims at building curiosity, dynamism, and brilliance in confluence with the ideology of Symbiosis International University, Pune. The Legacy of Symbiosis Law Schools started with Symbiosis Law School Pune, which is reliably positioned among the best law schools in India in the recent years. As an approach, the Symbiosis Law School, Pune will tutor the Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad to grant quality lawful instruction affirming to acclaimed International models. The Law School in Hyderabad is established on mainstays of ability, equity, and Service, thereby making it one of the top law colleges in Hyderabad.

Situated in the Mamidipalli town Mahabubnagar area, Telangana close Hyderabad, the institution has the best of both the worlds. It share of mastery in providing quality lawful instruction through capable and qualified staff, innovation-driven culture, focuses on magnificence and preparing the right undergraduate programs to meet the needs of the society. The school is also resolved to add its value to the society by taking pro bono cases to help the poor and destitute by organizing legitimate camps and facilities. The Symbiosis Law School admissions 2017 are now open and aim at shaping gifted attorneys who are second to none and serve the dynamic needs of the society through Bar and Bench.

SLS, Hyderabad offers five-year coordinated undergrad programs like Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law (BA LL.B) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Law (BBA LL. B) to oblige the changing requirements of the society. The coursework is taught by judges, prominent legal counselors, International legal advisers, industry specialists among others and the best practices are reflected in the curriculum too. SLS, Hyderabad has confidence in the all-encompassing improvement of incipient lawful personalities and guarantees learning past classroom by arranging field visits and workshops in a joint effort with different NGOs. It gives favorable and focused learning environment by urging understudies to participate in issues pertaining to the world around them.

The Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad is resolved to sharpen the abilities of students enabling them to be selected in law offices, corporate houses, Judiciary, Civil Services, banks, insurance agencies, NGO’s and so forth. The Symbiosis Law School has an indisputable legacy, quality, and incredibleness which provides a holistic growth to its students.