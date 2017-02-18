Those students or people who are looking forward to join SAP training, they often meet a short term named IDES. What does this acronym mean? What do these letters actually stand for? If you are new to this field then you definitely might be wondering what is SAP IDES. This guide is all about the real signification of this acronym. It stands for Internet Demonstration and Evaluation System that is generally used as SAP internal system mainly for training and testing purposes.

The IDES Model Company represents an organisation with some processes of standardize business. This is ideal for the purposes of demonstration of SAP solutions. This is also useful in explaining actual function of SAP solution to prospects, SAP students and potential clients.

Customers can also access IDES demo landscapes and IDES demo systems as these are the just copies of the system that is placed in headquarter of SAP. These IDES systems are able to facilitate functional evaluation; demos, functional tests; self study and test based on clients and pre-configured data. IDES system must not be used in product system as per the SAP.

Now let's talk about the use of IDES system in SAP training courses. Well, initially this system doesn't contain any data for the training but this data is loaded in SAP IDES system just before the start of training.

IDES at a glance:

• This is a SAP internal demo system

• This demo system is running in headquarter of SAP in Walldorf

• It contains data of IDES Model Company and an international group with several clients in many different countries.

• This data is used to demonstrates the SAP solutions

• IDES data show the functionality of SAP solutions to prospects

• This system support the self study, demos, functional tests based on preconfigured clients

• It should not used in product system or productions

• This system doesn’t contain training data that is generally used in training of SAP.

• When it comes to availability of IDES versions, these are available for Industry Systems and Cross Industry Systems:

• IDES generally represents a model company.

• It comes with application data that can run in sap cloud hosting system for many various business scenarios

• This system is designed with many business processes that reflect requirements of real life business.

• This system has access to many realistic characteristics.

• This system uses easy to follow business related scenarios to depict you the functionality of R/3 system.

• This system run in SAP headquarter and has many SAP clients that contain sample set of master data of every SAP module of IDES model company.

This is a brief intro about the acronym IDES, you can learn more about it. Hope you find this post useful and worth reading.

