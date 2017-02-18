Pequannock Township, NJ – LA Design & Construction (LADC), the leading bathroom and kitchen remodeling contractor in northern New Jersey and New York City, is proud to announce that they are now an authorized dealer of Waypoint Living Spaces Cabinets. These cabinets are the perfect complement to the outstanding design and installation capabilities of the professionals at LADC.

“Waypoint is one of the nation’s premier cabinet manufacturers. Using these outstanding cabinets, our 3-D design capabilities, and our professional installers, we are able to provide the most beautiful and elegant kitchens and bathrooms in the area.” – Larry Steimel, LA Design & Construction

LA Design & Construction adds Waypoint’s cabinet line to an outstanding design process. Their designers employ 3-D rendering and panoramic images that allow clients to see what their finished bathroom or kitchen might look like before moving to the build phase. They also have a state-of-the-art showroom (137 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pequannock Township, NJ, 07440) that allows visitors to see, touch, and feel Waypoint Living Spaces Cabinet line and decorative hardware options.

You can visit LA Design & Construction’s online showroom for Waypoint Living Spaces by visiting http://www.ladesignandconstruction.com/waypoint-living-spaces-cabinets/

Waypoint Living Spaces is most famous for their wide variety of unique finishes, including natural, spice, chocolate glaze, silk, linen, and stone, just to name a few. Paired with their extensive hardware and wood selections, LA Design & Construction offers their clients truly one-of-a-kind custom designs at an incredible value.

“There are so many choices that Waypoint offers that every customer can have the designs that they want. Not only do they offer over a dozen finishes, but they have hundreds of styles of cabinet designs to choose from. The partnership of Waypoint Living Spaces and LADC will allow us to help our customers create even more breathtaking kitchens and bathrooms.” – Larry Steimel, LA Design & Construction

LA Design & Construction is a family-owned business located in Morris County, New Jersey. With more than 30 years of experience in design and construction, LADC services northern New Jersey and New York City. The firm is fully licensed and insured to guarantee their clients’ safety and protection.

Find more information about LA Design & Construction online at http://www.ladesignandconstruction.com or by calling (973) 459-4493.

