“Fashion Yatra – Fashion with a Cause”

Kamini Saraf’s Fashion Yatra held at Taj Krishna on Saturday

The 109years old legendary jewellery brand “Ghanasingh Be True” showcased an exquisite collection at the show

Hyderabad, February 18, 2017…..City’s elite Fashion Designer, Kamini Saraf’s Fashion Yatra is back with bang. The event which is widely known as “Fashion with a cause” and in its 7th year, will held in city at Taj Krishna on Saturday. It was open from 11am to 8pm.

Fashion Yatra presented an exquisite collection of Jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True, the 109-year-old, renowned Indian jewellery house. Ghanasingh Be True is a legendary jewellery brand in India.

This year the proceeds from Fashion Yatra will go to Teach For Change- Educating underprivileged. Ten kids from the NGO graced the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Jalan, said Fashion Yatra is one of the biggest of its kind, showcasing designer garments, jewellery and lifestyle products from all over the India. 70 designers from all over India participated in the exhibition and showcased their creations.

For all those who think that fashion is all about putting the right foot forward, launching new collections and stylized living, here is Kamini Saraf’s Fashion Yatra which presented a whole new idea of fashion, added Radhika.

Akshat Events owned by Ms .Kamini Saraf, the promoter and owner of Fashion Yatra also showcasing elegant brands. To name a few are: be Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Jean Paul Gautier, Stella McCartney, Alberta Ferreti & Lanvin in an exclusive Showcase, in the city of Hyderabad.

Bouquet of designers showcased their collections in the Fashion Yatra. Some of these includeAarya By Joohi & Kashveen, Purvi Doshi, Ruvya, Pranay Baidya, Aarbee By Ravi Bhalotia, Vasavi Shah, Aditi Somani, De Belle, Idaaya, I Am Design, Anita Kanwal, Sameer Madan, Harshita Sanghvi, Anmol Kakad, Shilpa Reddy, O-Layla, Preeti Jhawar, Shivani Bhargava, Erum, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Sole Affair By Seema Mehra, Rosetree, Adara, Elements, K-clothing, Aayaka, Manasi, Behind The Seams, The Pink Mirror, Lachesis, and Minttu n Breeze Sarna etc. They will showcase colourful ethnic ensembles and chic Indo-Westerns designer creations.

Shor Sharaba & Chotee presented fashion for Gen Y.To complete the fashionable look, fashion Jewellery was represented by Jewel Saga, Studio SRG, Masaya Jewellery, Johra Jewels By Divya Ahuja, Diosa By Darshan Dave, Tad.

Bags n footwear by Stoffa, Cindrella, Fizzy Goblet, She Shoo, Kanvas & Maahi By Rashmi Doshi.

For home decor n interiors there was a wonderful merchandise by Occassions By Renu Ganeriwal, Aakarsshan, Shalini Enterprises, Enlivens.

Haveli presented Gift Items and Artefacts, Bangles by Ethniq. Ethniq will exhibit exclusive designer bangles curated by its owner and designer, Aruna Tummala.

