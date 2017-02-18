SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA; 18, February 2017: EventBank, a leading cloud-based engagement management technology company,addstwo new clients in South Korea as it continues its expansion of its business activities in Asia Pacific. Company announced this week that American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AmCham Korea)and Goyang Convention and Visitor Bureau (Goyang CVB) will start using EventBank’s all-in-one engagement platform.

The software from EventBank will enable AmCham Korea and Goyang CVB streamline their operations and engage with their communities in a new way. AmCham Korea will start using EventBank’s Association & Chamber Management Cloud solution and Goyang CVB will employ EventBank’s Business Growth Cloud solution. Both solutions uniquely integrate event and membership management, CRM,email marketing, and mobile appsthanks to whichorganizationssave time and increase their community engagement.

CEO Eric Schmidt stated,“We are happy to have the opportunity to have our first clients in Korea, providing them with our technology platform to transform their organizations. This is a testament to our continuous focus on the APAC region and the benefits of our product for chambers of commerce, associations and businesses of all sizes. We hope to help even more Korean organizations transform the way they engage with their communities in near future.”

About EventBank:

EventBank is a leading cloud-based engagement management technology company thatprovides chambers of commerce, associations, event organizers, and businesses with solutions designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges.EventBank’sinnovativeproductscombine the bestevent management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, and mobile appsinto one all-inclusive platform.For more information, visit EventBank.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

