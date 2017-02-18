The new refined rectangular look of the classic Golden Bridge was created by renowned designer Dino Modolo, who enhanced the beautifully engraved and finished inline movement by adding an astonishing play of finely crafted geometry: 18-karat gold structures representing six Roman numerals surround the completely visible caliber, creating a harmonious nostalgic feel between the shapes, rivets, and materials that carefully remind the architecture of a bridge.

Following the design codes of Art Deco, the Golden Bridge Rectangle shows a timeless and discreet elegance, yet focuses on the functionality of its brilliant movement, leading the eye along the path of Caliber CO113’s energy transfer from spring barrel at 6 o’clock to the escapement at 12 o’clock.

Perfectly complementing the case and movement, the elaborate gold micro structures suspended between the panes of sapphire crystal add eye-catching brilliance while adhering to the rectangular shape dictated by the case.

“The Golden Bridge is the capstone of Corum’s collections, an illustration of Swiss horology at its best,” Corum’s CEO David Traxler said. “Its innovative aesthetic and unique movement construction are timeless. With this new Rectangle version, we wanted to go further with the architecture of the timepiece itself to create yet another classic edition of our signature haute horlogerie timepiece.”

Perfectly proportioned, the Golden Bridge fits beautifully on the wrist, and unlike its role model from 1980, thanks to modern technology this refined version is fully water-resistant to 30 meters/3 atmospheres.

SPECIFICATIONS

CORUM BRIDGES GOLDEN BRIDGE RECTANGLE

B113/03044 – 113.050.55/0F02 MX55R

BRACELET

Material: Alligator leather

Colours: Brown

Interhorn/Buckle: 22/18 mm

Buckle type: Triple folding clasp

Buckle material: 5N 18kt rose gold

WATCH

Watch Name: CORUM BRIDGES GOLDEN BRIDGE RECTANGLE

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 113

Winding system: Manual

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 40 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 14 3/4”’ x 5”’

Rubies: 19

Movement finishes: Bridges and plate in 18kt gold

DIAL

Distinctive features: Structures in 18kt gold

CASE

Shape: Rectangular

Dimension: 29.50 x 42.20

Thickness: 9.30 mm

Case material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Crown material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in 5N 18kt

rose gold with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Baton • Rhodium-coated • Faceted