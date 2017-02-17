A special VIP reception is planned for David A. R. White, the producer and actor in God’s Not Dead, who will be the guest speaker at Lifeline Family Center’s 21st Annual Benefit Dinner Thursday, March 30.

About 600 community leaders are expected to attend the annual benefit dinner at McGregor Baptist Church on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the VIP reception with White are available from $1,000 for four people and include dinner. Tickets without the VIP reception are $70 each or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased at www.lifelinefamilycenter.org/benefit-dinner or by calling 239-242-7238.

God’s Not Dead is the most successful independent faith-based film of all time, making White’s studio, Pure Flix, the most successful Christian film production company in the industry.

The Breeze Newspapers and CTN10 Christian Television are the media sponsors of the event.

“We are very pleased that David A.R. White will be coming to Southwest Florida to share his story and help all of us to have the courage to dream big. He is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the faith-based arena today,” said Lifeline Family Center President and Founder Kathy Miller. “His message is sure to resonate with all believers.”

Lifeline Family Center provides a home in Cape Coral for homeless young women in crisis pregnancies to help them become self-supporting through education, job training, parenting classes, professional counseling and spiritual guidance. It is the only residential program in Lee County for homeless young women in crisis pregnancies who are not part of the foster care program.

In the residential program, Lifeline Family Center serves up to 12 young women, ages 16 to 22, and up to 24 babies at a time. In the Outreach Ministry program, more than 6,000 women have received assistance with material needs, adoption counseling and resource referrals. The non-profit also operates a 24/7 Pregnancy Phone Helpline, provides free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds by appointment, and does outreach to all areas of Lee County, including all college campuses.

Several young women who have graduated from the two-year residential program also will speak about their experience at the benefit dinner and how Lifeline Family Center made a difference in their lives.

White was raised in a small Mennonite farming town outside of Dodge City, Kansas, and at age 19 moved to Los Angeles to start his successful career as an actor, writer, director and producer.

After co-starring for three years in the TV show, Evening Shade, with Burt Reynolds and many other roles in television and film, he became a founding partner in Pure Flix. Some of his film credits, in addition to God’s Not Dead and God’s Not Dead 2, include Revelation Road 1 & 2, The Black Rider, SIX . . . the Mark Unleashed, Hidden Secrets, Holyman Undercover, Jerusalem Countdown, and Dancer and the Dame.

White also produced and starred in the original film, Brother White, that earned him a Cable FAX Program Award nomination for Best Actor. He is currently in production on a sitcom, Hitting the Breaks, which stars special guests such as Tim Tebow, Rob Schneider and Morgan Fairchild.

He also is working on his first book, Between Heaven and Hollywood: Chasing Your God-Given Dreams.

White lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Andrea, and their three children.

About Lifeline Family Center

Founded in 1996, Lifeline Family Center provides young women in crisis pregnancies a safe home in Cape Coral and a learning environment. They receive education, job training, professional counseling, parenting classes and spiritual guidance. The two-year residential program prepares young moms and their babies to become self-supporting, contributing members of society. Lifeline Family Center receives no government funding and is wholly dependent upon donations from generous individuals, churches and corporations that believe in Lifeline’s mission as well as United Way funding. For more information about Lifeline Family Center, visit www.lifelinefamilycenter.org/benefit-dinner.