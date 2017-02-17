Albany, New York, February 17, 2017: With the advent of a digital sensor technology, called ‘CMOS’ which is increasingly being used in today’s cameras, the global market of CMOS digital camera is gaining a remarkable growth which is also expected to grow exponentially in coming years. This has been observed by a new study, titled “Global CMOS Digital Camera Market Research Report 2017” added to the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report states that the major reason for this growth in the market is CMOS’s widespread adoption across the world. Thus, to explore the market current scenario and also its growth prospects during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021, the report analyze the global market by highlighting some of the key regions, such as North America, China, Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

According to the study findings, when it comes to digital cameras, there are two main sensor technologies that companies depend on, known as CMOS and CCD. CMOS has taken over the consumer camera industry for a multitude of reasons. The Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor or CMOS sensor is designed to provide the digital camera to enhanced low light picture with high quality and better speed which in resultant allowing users to shoot 1080p video and apply complex imaging effects with an ease. Today, if any camera has a very fast continuous shooting mode, then it has a CMOS sensor.

In the initial section, the report provides a brief overview and scope of CMOS digital camera along with its type and applications. On the basis of type, the market has been categorized into:

Semi-automatic

Full-automatic

Modern CMOS sensors have astounded the limitations of their predecessors and offer superior light warmth and contrast ratio. Also, each pixel in the CMOS sensor can be read separately and the processing of the image is fast. These are now broadly chosen over CCD sensors due to better integration potentials & more functions in consumer electronic devices. Costs are lowered even more because CMOS image sensors can have processing circuits created on the same chip whereas on CCD’s, these processing circuits must be on separate chips.

Moreover, the report also segments the market on the basis of application, which includes personal use, commercial use and others. From several years, CMOS technology enabled digital cameras are attracting the growing number of consumers who want high performance on the go.

In the next section, the report profiles some of the major players driving the market growth. List of key players are given below:

Canon

Olympus

Fujifilm

Nikon

Pentax

Sony

Samsung

Polaroid

Leica

Philips

Among others, Canon has been using CMOS sensor in their high-end digital SLR cameras since many years.

