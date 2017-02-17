Loveland, CO, United States, Feb 17th, 2017– Citing the grand success of moBetta Gumbo restaurant in Loveland CO, Clay Caldwell, the owner, plans to expand his offerings in downtown Loveland, too. moBetta Gumbo is currently one of the most visited southern food restaurants in Loveland CO.

Clay Caldwell along with his partners are working towards expanding the business in 3 different directions. His new ideas can be soon seen culminating into a Colorado’s newest tap house, a smokey barbecue and blues joint and an expanded Mo’ Betta Gumbo restaurant.

Loveland TapHouse

The Loveland TapHouse is one of the first tap houses in Colorado and will be serving up at 237 E. Fourth St. in Loveland. The place is under renovation and is expected to commence business by March 2017. It will have 32 taps along with an ever-rotating lineup of brews and the craft root beer. Caldwell says “We’re going to do all Colorado beer, wine and spirits,”. He also assured that they will always start local and will definitely have everything from the Western Slope on over.

Miss Daisy’s BBQ and Blues

According to Chef Clay, “Miss Daisy’s BBQ and Blues will have a nice deep stage with a lot of great lighting for the music and plenty of room to do some dancing if you feel the need,”. Miss Daisy’s BBQ and Blues is about to serve it up in a heritage building in 129 E. Fifth St downtown Loveland. For this, Clay Caldwell has ventured into this business with Mike Babbs, his longtime friend and a man with a long history of barbecue and blues singing. He hopes to start this place by early summer this year.

Expanded moBetta Gumbo

Clay also have plans to double the size of his existing Loveland restaurant; moBetta Gumbo at 141 E. Fourth St. The renovated restaurant will be made ready for their customers by early summer this year which will have a bigger dining space, kitchen and a diverse menu selections as well. It will also have a garden room – a nice little surprise for those looking for some quieter ambience.

When asked about why he chose downtown for expansion over the Loveland city, Clay said “This is the time for people to be getting into business if they have any inclination. The value of their dollar to start something is stronger right now. In another five years, everybody will be wanting to come into downtown, and rents will be higher and locations will be harder to find, so you’ll end up farther away from the core of downtown”. “I believe in downtown,” he concluded.

To get more updates about moBetta Gumbo, log on to their website http://mobettagumbo.com/. For any other detail, visit the website of moBetta Gumbo. You can also give a call at 970-685-4842.

