The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Malignant Ascites Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” the malignant ascites treatment market was valued at USD 581.9 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 778.0 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Market Insights

Malignant ascites indicates presence of malignant cells in the peritoneal cavity. The most common malignancies linked with development of malignant ascites are cancers of ovary, colon/rectum, breast, lung, liver, lungs and lymphoma. The survival rate of such patients is poor; however appropriate treatment modality can improve the quality of life. Approximately half of the patients with malignant ascites have peritoneal carcinomatosis with additional 30% patients with liver metastases leading to portal hypertension.

Traditional therapies for malignant ascites include paracentesis, shunting, drugs such as spironolactone, catumaxomab, and chemotherapy. With the advent of monoclonal antibody for treatment of malignancies, the catumaxomab is being increasingly preferred in palliative care of malignant ascites. Among the available treatment options, paracentesis is the most preferred option with higher success rates. However associated health risks with repeated procedures, alternatives and adjuncts such as chemotherapy and catumaxomab are being highly preferred by physicians in developed markets

North America was observed as the leading geographical region in malignant ascites treatment market driven by key factors such as aging population coupled with cancer complications, rising prevalence of several cancers, strong treatment pipeline, and rising awareness in medical practitioners associated with complexities related to ascites. During the forecast period 2016 – 2024, Japan was observed as the largest market in Asia-Pacific due to peaking geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancers, and high public awareness related with early diagnosis coupled with several government initiatives. The other countries such as India, South Korea, Malayasia, Indonesia, Australia and Thailand are expected to observed significant growth in the near future due to developing healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled oncologists and upcoming research and development facilities.

Market Competition Assessment:

The malignant ascites market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, and GI Supply

Key Market Movements:

• High prevalence of cancers leading to ascites especially ovarian cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer and colorectal cancer

• Growing research in management of cancers and related ascites is increasing and the diagnosis of ascites is also expected to enhance over the period of time

• The key challenge faced in malignant ascites treatment market is limited prognosis and difficulties in treating ascites

• The major opportunity in malignant ascites treatment market is due to high unmet needs for treatment of malignant ascites and strong treatment pipeline

