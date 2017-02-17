The market size of Global Xanthan Gum surpassed USD 870 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% – 7.0% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and surpass USD 1300 million by 2022. Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide secreted by the bacterium xanthomonas campestris. Xanthan gum is commonly used as a food additive and food thickening agent especially in salad for instance. It is produced by the process of fermentation of various sugars such as lactose, sucrose and glucose or formed by adding powered polysaccharide into liquid medium to form gum. Moreover, it is used as a stabilizing agent in cosmetic and personal care product and also performs the function of lubrication in various drilling operations.

Increasing use of xanthan gum as an emulsion across wide applications such as salad dressing, toppings, relishes sauces, non-fat milk, dairy products and baked & frozen food coupled with growth in food and beverages industry are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of xanthan gum market. Moreover, rising cosmetic market and lower price of xanthan gum are likely to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. One of the key restraints of xanthan gum market is reinforced anti-dumping policies by U.S and other developed economies and supply of mistrust quality of xanthan gum by china, which is leading producer of xanthan gum.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global xanthan gum market by application and by region. The market segmentation based on application includes major end user segment such as oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products and others includes pharmaceuticals, paper and coating etc. Moreover, oil &gas and food & beverages are the most lucrative end user segments and together accounted more than 70% of market share in 2015. Food and beverages is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of xanthan gum over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific was the largest market for xantham gum and registered more than 40% of market share globally in 2015. Moreover, Asia pacific is the largest producer of xanthum gum owing to increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products from countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In addition, increasing oil & gas production in china on account of their rising demand in automobile and chemical industries is projected to drive the dominance of APAC region over the forecast period. Following Asia pacific, North America is the most prominent region in xantham gum market and is anticipated to experience fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Recovery in pharmaceutical industry coupled with growing demand in food industry in this region is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

CP Kelco

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Aurora Chemical

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

MeiHua Holdings Group Co.Ltd

Deosen

DuPont-Danisco

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Solvay S.A.

FMC BioPolymer.