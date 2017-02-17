Bioactive Wound Dressing is an advance method of healing wound and is made of biomaterial, due to which it is known as bioactive wound dressing. Bioactive wound care products derived from artificial and natural sources and play a critical role in the wound healing process, by controlling infection and fastening the healing process. Bioactive wound care dressings involve different materials such as alginates, chitosan, keratin, collagens, elastin and hydrocolloids, which actively participate in healing wounds and fighting infections. Bioactive wound dressings reduce leakage, pain and odor resulting from wounds, apart from this it is cost effective method of wound care. In 2015, the size of global bioactive wound market was valued at USD xx.x billion. The value of bioactive wound care market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.x% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and reach USD xx.x billion by 2022.

The bioactive wound care market is majorly driven by growth in the geriatric population that experiences increased number of wound diseases. Moreover, rising demand for tissue replacement therapy, increasing health awareness among the population and augmented demand for bioactive material are likely to accelerate the growth of this market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with advanced technologies and availability of substitute for bioactive wound care products considered as restraining factors in bioactive wound care market. Growing major chronic diseases such as peripheral vascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other debilitating diseases lead to adoption of advanced wound care product. This in turn is likely to present the new opportunities for the leading market players to develop new wound care products over the forecast period.

SEGMENTS COVERED

The report segments the bioactive wound care market by product type, by types of wound, by end users and by region. Market segmentation based on type of product includes moist wound care, biological wound care and antimicrobial wound care products. On the basis of types of wound market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds, while the end user segment comprises hospital and specialty wound clinics, home healthcare’s and long term care facilities.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest bioactive wound care market globally, with the market share of more than 40%. Rapidly aging population and presence of various market leaders are considered to be the key factors driving the dominance of North America in global wound care market. Moreover, rise in number of chronic wound cases and increasing awareness among patient accelerate growth of bioactive wound care market in this region. Furthermore, Asia pacific region is anticipated to experience fastest CAGR over the forecast period and likely to provide opportunity for market growth owing to rapidly changing infrastructure and availability of advanced wound care products.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

3M Healthcare

Acelity (a KCI Company)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec

Cytori Therapeutics Inc

Derma Sciences Inc

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic plc

Mölnlycke Health Care

Organogenesis Inc

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Others