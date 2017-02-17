Legendary KISS front-man, bassist and rock icon Gene Simmons will perform “An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band” at The Pageant (6161 Delmar Blvd.) in St. Louis on Saturday, April 8, as part of a partnership with Wizard World, Inc., (WIZD), the preeminent producer of Wizard World Comic Cons across North America, as announced today. Simmons will also appear at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis on Sunday, April 9, to greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct an interactive fan Q&A.

Tickets for the concert are available now at http://www.thepageant.com and doors open at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30, and special meet and greet packages are also available.

The concert is the second in a series as part of Wizard World’s new Touring Unit, which brings vibrant live entertainment to Wizard World shows, building on its initiative to create an atmosphere of a weekend festival at every Wizard World show.

“I’m excited to bring Rock & Roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017,” said Simmons. “It will be great to meet fans and perform for them in St. Louis.”

Simmons, who was a big hit in his first Wizard World Comic Con appearance in Richmond in 2016 and is scheduled to appear in Cleveland next month, is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur and one of the world’s most recognized personalities. He co-founded KISS 42 years ago. KISS is America’s #1 Gold Record Award Winning Group of all time, in all categories (RIAA). KISS has sold over 100 million CDs and DVDs worldwide, is celebrating its 43rd year, and continues to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world, breaking box-office records set by Elvis and the Beatles. KISS was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2014 induction ceremony, and the band is recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for its pioneering work.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature the Wizard World After Party on April 8 from 10 p.m. until midnight, with electronic dance music night with Killrkat, also at The Pageant. Tickets for the After Party are $10 with a Wizard World admission wristband, $20 without.

Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con series visit http://www.wizardworld.com.