Sony Music today released DIVINE’s new single FARAK that talks about his artistic life adventures over the years while highlighting his pillar of strength -his mother. The lyrics are the hero of the song (below) and stand out at all levels.

Commenting on the same, DIVINE says “ This is something from my heart and I hope you like it. It’s been shot by JD (Joel D’souza) and me in Goa, my gullies , through my LIVE shows and features friends, brothers and artists that have been part of my journey. I dedicate this to my mother!”

Adding on Sony Music Pop Lead, Rohan Jha says, “Divine is one of the few artists whose videos have been both narratively powerful as well as technically brilliant. With Farak, his fans will see his most personal and intense side. The lyrics of the song, and the visuals from the video are sure to stay with you long after you are done watching it.”

#Farak is one of his most personal and most honest, watch it now!