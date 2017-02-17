Ken Research has announced its distribution on, “Smokeless Tobacco in France, 2017” which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the French tobacco market. The report covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption and also focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2025.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The sales of smokeless tobacco in France took place in two types: chewing tobacco or snuff, in which chewing tobacco reckoned for 92.9% of the smokeless tobacco market with snuff making up the remaining 7.1% in 2015.

Cumulatively the smokeless tobacco products in France were majorly imported where 93.6% was sourced from Belgium as viewed in 2015.

There had been no smokeless tobacco products which were officially sold in France up to 2015 and thereby some consumers used to buy such products online from other countries leaving sales remain negligible. This situation is further not expected to change immediately in the forecast period and is forecasted to get better slowly.

This market category accounted for only 0.5% of the market, or 294 tons in 2016 which was because it held a niche position in comparison to cigarettes, cigars, and other smoking tobacco products.

French citizens with North African ancestry, especially consumers with Algerian or Tunisian heritage were the main users of smokeless tobacco due to its popularity in these countries and they recently are even seen as consuming the same and are expected to increase in number in future as they get more famous.

Therefore the market is also expected to face an increasingly tough market landscape in the future because of the following factors:

Inability to attract young consumers

Strict anti-tobacco EU directives

High rising taxes

Majority of users switching to other tobacco products, like cigarettes.

