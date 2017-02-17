How would you define a passion that comes like a one-way track to success? An amalgamation of perfect timing and hard work maybe. With an astute business acumen and clear perspective, Actor, Director & Producer Manju Bharti has played her cards right.

Manju Bharti established her production house “Vivek Films Production House” in the year 2012. As honest and fearless as she has been in her attempts, Manju Bharti always moved with a clear vision in mind. In the year 2014 she released her first venture “Kaash Tum Hote”, a romantic n musical film ft. Mukesh Bharti with Actress Preeti jhangiani with solid supporting cast and melodious soulful music “I had an outstanding experience with my first ever venture under Vivek Films Production House. Our focus is never to pass clichÃ©d box office numbers. Rather, we target and trust a smarter audience to promote cerebral content, and there is no better example thanÂ Kaash Tum Hote. The film taught me a lot about cinema”

Post “KAASH TUM HOTE” expectations have increased. After her remarkable entry, people started looking up to her & her production company for quality that most of the other mass-produced films lack. Raising the bar, she proceeded with her second Â venture “Do Pal Pyar Ke” under her production house .Â Film “Do Pal Pyar Ke ” revolves around a romantic & Â musical family drama ft. Mukesh bharti and Madalsa Sharma along with a good supporting cast & music director- Bappi Lahiri “The entire cast is a talented bunch of actors who deeply understand & hold their expertise in their craft. We shot the entire film in UP/Uttrakhand . During the shoot we had to face a lot of up n downs but due to those situations todayÂ I am much more confident & have more experience in movie making. As of now Do Pal Pyar Ke is under post production and soon will be ready for the release”

Manju Bharti’s next project Â “Twist Pe Twist” it’s already launched & is under pre production work which will release very soon. As of now, Manju Bharti is working on her future project ” C60″ which is a biopic on ATS Chief K P Raghuvanshi.Â

Apart from divinely connected to the world of films, she is an eclectic personality with fine tastes. In a nutshell, she is a go-getter, an achiever, a pool of talent and an epitome of self-confidence.