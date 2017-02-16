Market Research analysts forecast the global woodworking machines market to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The following companies as the key players in the global woodworking machines market: Biesse, Durr, IMA-Schelling, and SCM Group.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Cantek America, Cheng Kuang Machinery, Gongyou Group, HOLYTEK INDUSTRIAL CORP., KTCC Woodworking Machinery, WEINIG Group, Woodworking Machine-Oliver Machinery.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Reports team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is automation in woodworking machinery. Changing lifestyle and increasing competition are the major driver for furniture manufacturers to offer customized products. Many countries like Germany, the US, and China are looking forward to completely automate their manufacturing units to enhance their productivity and efficiency and to offer products that meet the customer needs. With the help of smart machines, the raw material requirement and usage will be accurate, thereby reducing wastage and production inefficiency. This will, in turn, reduce costs and help in savings to the company.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand for engineered wood product and wooden furniture. The demand for engineered wood products is a key driver for the global woodworking machines market. Technology and innovation have helped in manufacturing wood products that are easily available and are easy to build. With the global rise in residential and commercial buildings, the demand for engineered wood products have increased as the occupants are giving importance to the aesthetic look of the buildings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is impact of Brexit on the timber industry. The UK is one of the most important markets in the EU with respect to its population, GDP, and FDI. The decision taken by the UK to exit the EU will significantly impact the region’s economy and might even slowdown the economic growth. The UK is one of the largest importers of timber from Europe and with Brexit, the timber industry may have certain effects on the industry.

About Woodworking Machines

Woodworking machines are used for process wood to get products with high precision and quality. The growth in construction activity and importance given to aesthetic look in residential and commercial buildings will likely increase the demand for wood products. The furniture industry also plays a major role in the growth of the global woodworking machines market. The demand for furniture is increasing worldwide due to remodeling of houses and offices or need to replace old furniture.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global woodworking machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for woodworking machines.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Woodworking Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

Increase in demand for engineered wood product and wooden furniture

Market challenge

Impact of Brexit on the timber industry

Market trend

Automation in woodworking machinery

