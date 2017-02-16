Trabaajo, a Xenture Technology initiative, the first of its kind mobile application for job search and recruitment facilities won the honors at HR Vendors Awards organized by World HRD Congress in Mumbai. The HR Vendors Awards by World HRD Congress recognizes the HR service providers for their contribution towards their client’s business from around the globe. The nominations and selection is done by the esteemed jury members of the World HRD congress.

Trabaajo helps in accelerating the hiring process and create faster and better engagement between the HR and the applicant. It is a self-sufficient mechanism driving world’s largest industries, companies and student community under one platform. Recruiters and applicant will be able to complete critical, time-sensitive tasks on the go, so that recruiters and candidates are never left or lost in the traffic or waiting for evaluations and approvals. The application empowers anyone to get their desired job by making the entire recruitment process smooth. Trabaajo allows convenient scheduling of interviews for the job seekers.

The elated Mr. Arun Kumar, CEO & founder of Xenture Technologies said “At Xenture, we make sure to provide simple solutions for the complex problems in business scenario and Trabaajo is the result of the same thinking. The Awards belong to all the team members of Xenture, who has worked hard to make Trabaajo a reality and makes it shine brighter. The Awards gives the responsibility to come up with even better solutions and product. Me and my team are totally committed to outperform it next year.”