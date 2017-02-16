Market Research analysts forecast the global marketing cloud platform market to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The following companies as the key players in the global marketing cloud platform market: Adobe Systems, Oracle, Salesforce, and IBM.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Act-On Software, Cision, eTrigue, GreenRope, Hatchbuck, HubSpot, Infusionsoft, LeadSquared, Salesfusion, and SAP.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Reports team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased adoption of analytics in marketing cloud platform. The use of analytics for the marketing cloud platform aids data-driven marketing practices by combining actionable analytics, audience segmentation, and sharing of key business information. Marketers can measure and manage online and offline activities of the customers. This helps them improve the performance of their marketing activities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in use of content marketing. Content marketing is not just focused on selling the content but also on communicating brand ideas to customers. Marketers consider content marketing as an important business opportunity as it diffuses all digital media. The rise in Internet penetration has encouraged marketers to leverage content, like videos, articles, infographics, and e-mails, to expand their reach across different channels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is data privacy and security concerns. Data privacy and security risks are the major barriers to the adoption of cloud services, especially the public cloud, in organizations. Cloud security management is a challenging task for vendors as the frequency of cyber-attacks is increasing daily.

About Marketing Cloud Platform

The marketing cloud platform provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The marketing cloud platform connects different marketing channels, such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing, to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develop appropriate marketing patterns, and integrate marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marketing cloud platform market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of marketing cloud platform.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

Europe

APAC

Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

