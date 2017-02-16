Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – Japan welcomed a record number of 358,500 Australians in 2016, up 15% from the previous year as the country continues its ambitious goal to increase inbound tourist numbers by 2020.

The figures, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, marks the 5th consecutive year of growth of Australian visitors travelling to Japan.

Japan Rail Pass Now Managing Director, Adam McKnight, said the numbers are fantastic news. “To see this level of growth is fantastic news for Japan. They are on target to reach their ambitious goal of 40 million annual inbound tourists before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo”.

“Over the last 4 years we’ve seen the numbers of Australians to Japan double. They’re looking for a bit more variety on their next holiday and it’s not hard to see why with all the amazing beauty Japan has to offer. You’ve got the amazing cherry blossom season all over the county, world class skiing locations, and amazing beaches in Okinawa. The best part about the increasing promotional effort from the Japanese government is that more people get to experience the wonders of Japan”. concluded Mr McKnight.

Australian visitors represented 1.91% of Japan’s inbound market in 2015, according to data from Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Overseas visitors planning on extensively travelling around Japan can purchase a Japan Rail Pass . The pass allows visitors to unlimited travel on the Japan Railways Group network which includes the world famous bullet trains, selected buses and the JR Miyajima – Miyajimaguchi ferry. The passes are available in 7, 14, 21 day options and passengers can select economy or green (executive) class at the time of purchase.

For more information please visit http://www.japanrailpass.com.au/information/

Japan Rail Pass Now is a Sydney-based travel agency specialising in the Japan Rail Pass. Founded in 2010, they have been able to provide customers with a great independent travel experience using the JR Pass.

CONTACT:

Tara Mackie

Company: Japan Rail Pass Now

Phone: 1300 635 500

Email: helpdesk@japanrailpassnow.com.au

Website: http://www.japanrailpass.com