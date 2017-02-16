The revenues generated from the organized sector for pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pumps sales revenue during the same period. The revenues generated from the unorganized sector selling pumps in Indonesia stood at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pumps market revenue during the same period. The unorganized segment consists of small & medium Chinese and domestic manufacturers that target and cater to specific customer segments.

The total revenue generated from the sale of centrifugal pumps was estimated to be USD ~ million during 2016, contributing approximately ~% to overall pump sales during the same period. The total revenue generated from the sale of positive displacement pumps was evaluated to be USD ~ million during 2016, contributing approximately ~% to total pump sales during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the industrial sector was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, accounting for ~% of overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the Indonesian Government stood at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the commercial sector was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period.

The revenues generated from the sale of water pumps up to 2.2 KW was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of water pumps ranging from 2.3 to 3.7 KW was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of water pumps ranging from 7.6 KW to 14.9 KW was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of water pumps above 15 KW was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016 contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps to the commercial sector was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps for clean and wastewater treatment inclined to USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period.

The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the food processing industry inclined to USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps to the pharmaceutical industry was evaluated at USD ~ during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the power sector were evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016.

Market Share of Major Players

Grundfos Indonesia witnessed revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016, with a market share of ~% from the overall water pump market revenues during the same period. Wilo Pumps Indonesia accounted for ~% of overall water pump revenues with revenue amounting to ~ million during 2016.

KSB Indonesia garnered revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016, registering ~% share in industrial pump market revenues during the same period. Flowserve Indonesia registered revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016. P.T Ebara Indonesia achieved a market share of ~% in the industrial sector with revenues amounting to USD ~ million.

The revenue generated from the sale of pumps in Indonesia was estimated to increase from USD ~ million during 2017 to USD ~ million during 2021. The revenue generated from the sale of centrifugal pumps in Indonesia is estimated to be USD ~ billion during 2021, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period. Centrifugal pumps will continue to witness higher sales in the future as a result of its lower price as compared to positive displacement pumps. The revenue generated from the sale of positive displacement pumps in Indonesia is estimated to reach USD ~ million during 2021, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period.

The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the industrial sector is projected to reach USD ~ million during 2021, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenues from this segment is expected to witness higher sales due to the growth of the food processing, iron and steel, oil and gas and the chemical industry. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps to the Indonesian Government is projected to reach USD ~ million during 2021, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. Increased demand for pumps by the government in the future will mainly arise due to wastewater and sewage treatment and irrigation.

The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the commercial sector is estimated to reach USD ~ million during 2021, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period. The rising urbanization and increasing investment on infrastructure by the government and private individuals will result in more commercial buildings and high rise offices engulfing the country.

Related Reports:

