The value of Global Nylon Feedstock And Fibers Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and reach USD XX billion by 2022. Nylon fiber is a synthetic polymer made from polyamide fiber and derived from diamine and dicarboxylic acid. Nylon is used both alone and in blends with other fibers, where its chief contributions are strength and abrasion resistance. It is known for its versatility, durability, low maintenance and its resistance to tear. Moreover, it s a less expensive to produce and majorly used in textile industries, engineering plastic and packaging. On the other hand, nylon feedstock consist of material such as coal or oil in its natural state, which is used for making nylon based product such as plastic. Both nylon feedstock and fibers are considered as single industry.

Nylon fibers and feedstock market is majorly driven by increased demand for nylon fiber in end user segments such as textile industries, clothing and garment, packaging and plastic manufacturing. Moreover, rising application of nylon fibers in automotive industry is likely to drive growth of this market. However, strict government regulation, rising costs of nylon feedstock and high competition from polyester are considered to be the major factors restraining the growth of nylon feedstock and fibers market. Furthermore, developing economies and untapped markets across the globe will bring growth opportunity to this market for market leaders and new entrants.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global nylon feedstock and fibers market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes textile industries, engineering plastic, automotive, clothing & garment, packaging, electronics and others. Furthermore, textile industry holds the majority market share and projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, followed by engineering plastic.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is the largest market in terms of value and volume for nylon feedstock and fiber and holds market share of more than XX%. APAC established its dominance over the market due to shifting mill demand to APAC from U.S and Europe and developing economies such as India and China. Following APAC, Europe considered as a prominent market for nylon feedstock and fiber and is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

Capro Corporation

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray Industries, Inc

Lanxess

KuibyshevAzot Joint Stock Company

Ube Industries Ltd.