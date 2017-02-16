System Mechanic Pro 16.5 is rolling out with all the power you expect, plus an easier and more intuitive dashboard that will let you scan and fix more problems faster than ever. You’ll be able to speed up and repair your PC in mere seconds! And best of all, this is just the beginning: We’ll continue releasing new bonus features in the weeks ahead.

Here are just a few of the exciting new updates in System Mechanic Pro 16.5:

New Streamlined Dashboard replaces the separate Overview and Issues tabs for the quickest possible access to individual repairs.

New All-in-one Tools have been fully incorporated into the Clean, Speed Up, Protect and Recover tabs for greater ease of use.

Enhanced System Shield certified anti-virus and anti-spyware protection that scans for and stops viruses faster than ever.

New Consolidated individual tools and wizards eliminate and simplify tools, tabs and dialog boxes with overlapping functionality, so repairing and optimizing is fun and efficient.

New Lightning-fast parallel processing takes advantage of today’s multicore machines. For example, now System Mechanic searches for trapped memory while locating junk internet files simultaneously.

Enhanced Next-generation Tune-up Definitions now continuously updated to find many effective new optimizations for today’s modern apps, eliminating more types of slow down, especially in Windows 10.