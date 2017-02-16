Market Research analysts forecast the global coagulation testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The following companies as the key players in the global coagulation testing market: Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Accriva Diagnostics, CoaguSense, Diagon, Helena Laboratories, HemoSonics, iLine Microsystems, Medtronic, Micropoint Bioscience, and Sysmex.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Reports team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in online marketing services. The trend of online marketing is rising as it helps in the rapid acquisition of required items. Vendors are using online marketing and promotional strategies to offer better accessibility of their products to consumers and increase their product sales. Online marketing strategies also help vendors minimize setup, distribution, and operational costs. The trend also helps offer people information regarding various devices and their types.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased penetration of POCT devices in developed countries. The reimbursement system in Europe has increased the demand for POCT coagulation devices. Spain is a lucrative country for diagnostic equipment as its healthcare system strives for better technology and equipment. Spain is ranked seventh in the world by the WHO for its universal public healthcare system. Its public healthcare is free and covers all citizens for services, including diagnostic and therapeutic techniques and preventive care.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of fully-automated hemostasis equipment. It is difficult to determine the cost-effectiveness of coagulation equipment because the cost factor cannot be calculated on the basis of spending on the tests alone. The launch of a new product from the R&D stage to commercialization is a very expensive process. Vendors make huge investments in R&D to gain market share from their competitors. Hence, rapid developments with respect to technological aspects of coagulation testing may result in the success or failure of products during the R&D process.

About Coagulation Testing

Coagulation testing helps measure the ability of blood to form a clot. Clotting occurs when blood converts from liquid to gel form. Coagulation tests are performed to analyze clotting disorders, such as hemorrhage and thrombosis. Many types of coagulation tests exist, including complete blood count, factor V assay, fibrinogen level, prothrombin time, platelet count, thrombin time, and bleeding time. Coagulation testing analyzers play a major role in improving the quality of life of patients.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coagulation testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various segments which includes products, application, and technology.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Coagulation Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

Increased penetration of POCT devices in developed countries

Market challenge

High cost of fully-automated hemostasis equipment

Market trend

Increase in online marketing services

