The Wine ConneXtion Hosts Complimentary Spirits Tasting

WHAT: Explore the tastes of Bourbon, Rye and American Whiskey! The Wine ConneXtion located in North Andover, MA invites guests to join them for a complimentary tasting of a variety of spirits from Heaven Hill Distillery on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM.

Heaven Hill Distillery has been perfecting the craft of distilling, aging and selecting award-winning Bourbon, Rye, Wheat and grain whiskeys for decades. Founded in 1935 in Bardstown, Kentucky, Heaven Hill is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and the world’s second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Named “Distiller Of the Year” at Whiskey Magazines Icons of Whiskey Awards in London. The Icons of Whisky Awards recognize and celebrate the finest companies and individuals in the whisky industry.

Guests are invited to taste a variety of spirits and the distinctive rich and full- bodied flavors all while learning about the classic American spirits culture.

Walk-ins are welcome from 7:00-9:00PM. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

WHERE: The Wine ConneXtion, 117 Main Street in North Andover, MA | 877.469.5025

WHEN: Thursday, March 2nd, 2017; 7:00- 9:00PM

COST: Tasting is complimentary; Must be 21+.