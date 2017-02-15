Rea & Associates, a Columbus area CPA firm with a location in Dublin, has detailed on its website the specific accounting services it is able to offer its clients. In addition to accounting-specific services, the firm is able to provide a full range of financial services to its clients.

The Dublin financial services firm begins its description of the accounting services it offers by acknowledging the benefits a business can receive by outsourcing accounting services. Many times, Rea & Associates writes, a business handles its accounting services in-house. Issues may arise with in-house accounting, according to Rea & Associates, if the in-house accountant is not an accounting professional. Businesses that are aware of these issues will often recognize the necessity of either hiring a full-time professional accountant or outsourcing the accounting responsibilities of their business.

The accounting services offered by the Rea & Associates Dublin office are a potential solution for businesses. One factor in the firm’s success in taking over the accounting of a business is the increased efficiency these businesses operate with. Rea is able to increase a business’s accounting efficiency by taking over the accounting functions entirely or by improving processes and modernizing accounting software.

Rea & Associates has accumulated significant experience in helping businesses who outsource their accounting. Over 20% of the financial services firm’s total business is garnered through these outsourced accounting services. In terms of total number of clients assisted, Rea has helped more than 3,000 clients with accounting services.

Rea offers a variety of accounting services to its business clients. These services include accounting system support and improvement, financial management and consulting, payroll preparation, FLSA rules compliance, financial statement preparation and more. Monthly, quarterly, and year-end accounting services are also offered by the financial services firm. Further details can be found at http://www.reacpa.com/services/

For businesses interested in learning more about the benefits of their services, Rea has produced a podcast on the subject that they offer through their website. In addition to the podcast, Rea encourages those interested in learning more about their services to read the articles available on their website and to contact the firm directly. https://www.facebook.com/reacpa

Rea & Associates has operated a Dublin CPA firm since their merger with a local Dublin firm in 1992. After the merger, the new, larger firm started offering financial services from an office in the Columbus area. The financial services firm provides services to clients throughout the Columbus area including Franklin, Union, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway and Madison counties.

Contact:

Rea & Associates CPA

Address: 5775 Perimeter Dr Suite 200, Dublin, OH 43017

Phone: 614-889-8725

Fax: 614-889-0159

Email: contactus@reacpa.com

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/columbus-cpa-firm/