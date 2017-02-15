Albany, New York, February 15, 2017: With the continuous highly competitive environment in the digital world, a lot of mobile vendors are putting so many efforts every year to be the dominant leader in the worldwide mobile market. To analyze the market growth and performance in recent periods, a new study has been published to the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH), headlined as “Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance in 4Q 2016”.This research study presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast for the period of 1Q of 2015 to 1Q of 2017 along with a modern quarter review of major mobile phone vendors’ performance.

Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=936019

As the world is becoming more digital, the demand for the best-featured smartphone is increasing day by day. Most of the individuals, whether students, businessmen and women etc. are demanding mobile phones which provide them an ease in performing actions. Also, the mobile world continues to change rapidly as new types of devices, services and technologies come and go. It is of highest importance for marketers to stay on top of the ever-changing mobile world. As per the analysis of the third quarter of 2016, three Chinese leading vendors including Huawei, Oppo and BBK Communication Equipment, jointly accounted for 21% of the smartphones sold to users globally. They were the only smartphone vendors in the global top five to boost their sales and market share during this quarter.

According to the key findings of the report, in the fourth quarter of 2016, vendors have also come up with strong growth. Some of the Chinese brands including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, global smartphone shipment volume has bolstered with about 490 million units in 3Q of 2016 and also further anticipated to topped about 419 million units in 4Q of 2016. Among these, 370.5 million units of which were smartphones, which witnessed rapid growth, up 5.9% in sequence and 3.6% year-on-year by global demand. The rapid estimation of shipment volume in the smartphones market also represents a 2.9 % year-on-year growth.

Furthermore, it has also been analyzed by the report that growth in key markets such as China was up 18%, in which 50% were iPhone owners. Sales in many developing markets were also up, as India saw the biggest increase among the BRIC countries with 76% growth. The report also analyzes that, Huawei is finishing the gap with Apple. The highly competitive and feature-packed Honor devices maintained their sales drive in the market around the globe and also expected to remain dominant.

Read Full Report with TOC @ http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/worldwide-major-mobile-phone-vendor-performance-4q-2016-report.html

At present, leading vendors in the mobile phone market are Apple, HTC, Microsoft, Nokia, Samsung, Sony Mobile, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Xiaomi and ZTE.

About Market Research Hub:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of Market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Details:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow Us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/