Market Research analysts forecast the global medical education market to grow at a CAGR of 16.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The following companies as the key players in the global medical education market: Harvard University, Oxford University, Stanford University, University of California, Yale University, and John Hopkins University.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Reports team said: The medical education industry globally has recently been exposed to various education technologies to facilitate the learning process and content consumption. Training sessions and classroom teaching are expected to be increasingly integrated with augmented reality (AR), AI, and VR techniques. These techniques are either used as a standalone solution or in combination to provide optimal benefits to learners. VR devices such as Oculus Rift, Google Cardboard, and VRONE are facilitating online learning methodologies. Miami Childrens Hospital and Next Galaxy in the US are developing VR-based cardiopulmonary resuscitation modules, which are accessible through tablets, smartphones, and VR devices. The move will provide education and training to medical professionals, patients, and healthcare workers.

According to the report, the global economy is facing issues of aging population and as WHO quoted, by 2050, over 2 billion people will be over 60 years of age. Nations such as Japan, Italy, Greece, and Singapore already have a substantial chunk of the population above 65 years of age. Although repercussions can be observed in the forms of increased spending in social security nets, healthcare is another prominent area where these nations will incur costs.

Further, the report states that the rise in the number of enrollments in medical education and courses is not accompanied in tandem with the availability of trained faculty. Training institutions find it difficult to hire teachers with updated knowledge to teach their students. In addition, industry experts who are qualified in their respective domains are difficult to find. Students look for qualified trainers and teachers while choosing institutions.

About Medical Education

In medical education, physical examination is an essential element of learning to provide students with a hands-on experience and enable them to learn accurate clinical diagnosis. However, medical education requires a high level of self-regulated learning. Owing to the extensive preclinical education involved, students find it challenging to memorize and retain knowledge pertaining to clinical study material. In addition, many of the universities also have limited teaching resources. Despite these challenges, medical educational institutions across the globe have been successfully delivering excellent workforce of physicians and medical professionals.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical education market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of digital courses and training programs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Global Medical Education Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

Rise in allied healthcare professionals

Market challenge

Lack of qualified teachers

Market trend

Innovative technologies promoting medical education

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

