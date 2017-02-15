Phoenix real estate investing group, the Matrix, is in the process of shooting a series of short films designed to give viewers an inside look at the Matrix. The films, being produced by Hector Romero Productions, are designed to show the working parts of the Matrix in action.

Phoenix, AZ, February 15, 2017 — Phoenix real estate investing group, the Matrix, is in the process of shooting a series of short films designed to give viewers an inside look at the Matrix. The idea behind this series of short film is that the viewer can get past the Phoenix real estate investing seminars and see the inner workings of one of Phoenix’s most successful real estate investing companies.

The films, being produced by Hector Romero Productions, are designed to show the working parts of the Matrix in action. Viewers will be introduced to Team Leaders who explain their function at the Matrix. Viewers will peer into actual Phoenix real estate investing classes being taught by professionals who are actually executing deals in the area; not some “out of town” Guru. Viewers will be able to actually “get their hands dirty” with footage showing the actual rehabbing and sale of a property.

Viewers will see that they don’t need to quit their job to begin investing in real estate with the Matrix. They will see that many different streams of income and levels of participation are available. Investors who successfully built a real estate investing business, while enjoying the stability of their full-time job, are interviewed.

Matrix President, Daniel Scott, says, “The Matrix is all about connecting with people and empowering them to take control of their income potential. What better way to connect with people, and show the Matrix in action, than with film?” He continues, “This is a perfect real estate investing for beginners look inside the workings of a successful Phoenix mentoring organization actively doing deals in Phoenix.”

Those trying to put together a Phoenix real estate investing business plan will find this series of films invaluable. While it is nearly impossible to follow a detailed business plan, or real estate investing road map, perfectly this series of films shed great light on what to expect and the importance of having a good Phoenix real estate investing mentor.

The Director of this series of short films, Hector Romero, says, “It is fascinating to me to come into an organization and break it down into component functions through a series of short films. Taken together, the series will evoke a vivid snapshot of Phoenix real estate investing how to be a real estate investor.”

About the Matrix:

The Matrix Investor Network is different from other real estate investor education programs. This program offers true mentoring and the support needed, with access to a powerful Network of others, to actually do successful real estate deals right after training. The Matrix is at: 2406 S 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034. Call: (602) 559-9445. Request more information online: https://ra253.isrefer.com/go/msf/Kiloh/Blogging.

Contact:

Marketing Department

The Matrix

2406 S 24th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-559-9445

kiloh@MatrixInvestorNetwork.com

http://www.matrixinvestornetwork.com