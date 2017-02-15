India Online Fashion Market to 2021 – Elevating Sales in Tier II and Tier III Cities is expected to Fuel the Market in Future” provides a comprehensive analysis of the online fashion retail market in India. The report includes the cumulative GMV generated by the market players from the sales of online fashion products, including apparel, footwear and accessories. Further, the market in the study is differentiated on the basis of tier cities into tier I, tier II, and tier III cities and by four price segments – economy, mass, premium, and elite. The study also highlights the detailed information about logistics procedure, new trends, challenges in online fashion market and government regulations pertaining to the market, which will guide new entrants to plan their strategies accordingly. Various marketing analysis factors such as Porter’s five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall India online fashion market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

A phenomenal increase in the number of internet users over the years along with the rise in smartphone users in the country acted as a driver for the online fashion market, making online players record a GMV of INR ~ crores in FY’2016 from INR ~ crores in FY’2015. Convenience to purchase online, rising disposable income of people in India, easy availability of branded products and rising demand for ecommerce products in Tier II and Tier III cities are other major factors which have augmented the growth of online fashion market in India.

India Online Fashion Market Segmentation

By Product Categories: Apparels witnessed the maximum share contributing ~% to the total GMV of the fashion products sold on ecommerce platforms in FY’2016, followed by the sales of footwear and accessories respectively. Availability of international brands and different style on one platform and varied offers and discounts provided by the ecommerce players on their website is the major factor responsible for increased sales of apparels on ecommerce portals. New players entering the ecommerce markets with wide offering range of apparels in their portfolio has further added to the increase in the share of online apparels. Moreover, it has been observed that various offline fashion apparel giants in India such as Lifestyle, Shopper Stop, and Pantaloons have started their online websites, which clearly advocates the growing demand for online apparel shopping across the country.

By Tier Cities: Demand of fashion products in Tier I cities from online markets have been recorded as the highest and the segment is observed to contributing maximum share of ~% in total online fashion market GMV in FY’2016. However, the demand from Tier II and Tier III sales is observed to increase in FY’2016 with more than ~% of the total GMV contribution from such cities. Growth in these economies with improving living standards of the people and rising awareness about domestic and international brands is the major factor responsible for growing revenue contribution from the segment.

By Price: India, being a price sensitive economy witnessed maximum sales arising out of economically priced fashion products available on online fashion markets. Economy segment including fashion products at less than INR 1,000 constitute for ~% of the total GMV in the online fashion product market for FY’2016. However, with the increase in income level, people are shifting their demand to better quality products owing to which GMV share of mass segment and premium segment is observed to increase from FY’2015 to FY’2016. GMV of mass segment exhibited the growth at a rate of ~% from FY’2015 to FY’2016.

Competitive Scenario

Myntra dominated the online fashion market of India with a market share of ~% in FY’2016. Strategic collaboration with more than ~ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country to offer wide range of apparels, footwear, accessories and cosmetics catering to the needs of men, women and kids, thereby having an edge over competitors that operate on the same scale. Flipkart, with its strategic acquisitions, followed Myntra in terms of GMV of fashion products. Other players like Amazon India, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Jabong, Craftsvilla and various new entrants witnessed an increase in customer base and revenue due to increased demand for online fashion products by Indian population. Amazon India, a new entrant in India online fashion market gave tough competition to online fashion giants through extensive marketing campaigns and one-day delivery option, resulting which the company generated high GMV share in the total market in FY’2016 calculated at ~%.

Future Analysis and Projections

India online fashion retail market is expected to grow at a rapid pace at a CAGR of ~% from 2017 to 2021 owing to rising number of smartphone users, increasing awareness about online shopping among customers, and growing efforts of government to shift customers to digital platforms. New entrants are expected to grow in terms of GMV in future adding to the competition in online fashion markets. Strategic expansions by the existing market players via inorganic growth and innovative ease provided by tools such as 3D try-and-buy tools would further assist in growth of the online fashion market. E-commerce markets will witness an increase in customer base, of which Tier II and Tier III cities are expected to contribute a large share.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

The market size of India Online Fashion Market

Market segmentation of India Online Fashion Market on the basis of apparel, footwear, and accessories, by Tier cities, and by Price

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for India Online Fashion Market

Trends and Developments in India Online Fashion Market

Comparative Analysis of Online Fashion Market in India With Offline Market

Logistics Handling in India Online Fashion Market

Consumer Profile for India Online Fashion Market – By Age Group, By Weekday and Weekend Orders, and By CoD and Online Payments

Regulatory Landscape on India Online Fashion Market

Competitive Landscape and Detailed Company Profiles of the Major Market Players

Future Outlook and Projections for India Online Fashion Market

Analyst Recommendations

Macro-economic Factors Impacting the India Online Fashion Market

