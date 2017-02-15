To express eternal love on special occasions, most of the men prefer to buy diamond rings. Especially on engagement time, diamond ring play an important role. There is a lot of choice in these engagement rings where you can actually buy an engagement ring setting and choose the diamond of your choice for a complete look.

Variety of engagement ring settings are available in the market that suits to your personal style.

Some of the famous engagement ring settings include prong setting where two or more prongs are used to secure the diamond in place and is best suitable for princess diamonds. Channel settings allows the diamonds to be placed between the two walls creating a channel for the diamonds or gem stones that are nestled without any metal in between and there is also bar channel setting, pave setting and also the bezel setting that holds the diamond by the griddle.

Based on the ring settings you can choose suitable diamonds or can select the diamond based on size and shape you prefer that perfectly blend the couple. You can also find engagement ring settings for your diamond like the cushion cut halo settings, round cut settings, princess cut settings, emerald cut settings and also the ring settings for Marquise cut diamonds. These marquise diamond features an elongated, curved shape and pointed ends that generally make the diamond look bigger than other diamonds of the same carat size. In case you are looking for a diamond that looks prominent for the engagement ring you can go for the Marquise cut diamonds.

Whatever might be your choice finding a reliable seller is very important while buying diamonds or engagement rings to ensure you get the value worth your money. You should only lookout for the sellers who certify the diamonds sold by them either by GIA, AGS, HRD or GCAL so that you can be assured about the quality, cut and price of the diamond without any doubt.

If you are searching for the Radiant Cut Diamonds, then you are at the right place. Petragems offers Cheap Engagement Rings, Loose Diamonds, Diamond Ring Settings, Wholesale Engagement Rings. For more details about Princess Cut Diamonds, please visit us at https://www.petragems.com/create-build-your-own-custom-engagement-ring/

Contact Details:

Petragems.com

6865 Tall Oaks Dr, 3b

Kalamazoo

MI

Michigan

49009

United States

+1.269-365-5052