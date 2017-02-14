Ken Research has announced its distribution on, “Smokeless Tobacco in Finland, 2017” which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Finnish tobacco market. The report covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Moreover, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2025.

It helps to understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark the market position and to identify where to compete in the future. It gives a detailed, authoritative data on the changes that inundates prime intelligence for marketers so that the industry prospers well.

It outlines a detailed understanding of consumption to align the sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market and enables the users to identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which is expected to aid effective marketing planning.

The differing growth rates highlighted in the report in regional product sales are expected to drive fundamental shifts in the market.

Key Dynamics

The local production of smokeless tobacco products terminated in 1997 and the market had managed to serve exclusively through imports thereafter in a perfect manner such that it was able to fulfill the demands of 2% men in Finland who used smokeless tobacco products on a daily basis in 2014.

The Finnish smokeless tobacco market like other Scandinavian countries has had a comparatively large smokeless tobacco market that reckoned for 16.6% of the total market in 2015.

When in 2016, a law banned loose snus which was the largest segment of the category for keeping Finland in line with EU anti-tobacco directives, the legal sale of snus ceased but the high local demand for the product remained constant and didn’t fall across the country.

Recently, the consumers have managed to import snus from neighboring countries, particularly Russia and Sweden, for personal use as well as illegal re-sale.

Besides the ban imposed on loose snus, the per capita consumption of smokeless tobacco which was majorly led by imported snus, increased to 201.1g in 2016 from 84.3g in 2005 as well as smokeless tobacco volumes rose to 1,060 tons in 2016 from only 440 tons in 2005.

Ultimately, the market is forecasted to grow steadily in the long term due to the black market snus consumption prevalent currently in the market and the same is forecasted to evolve in the coming years since the ban will not let all the consumers use the product which they aspire for.

